Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

VONG opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

