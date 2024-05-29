Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.87% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVGE opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $353.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

