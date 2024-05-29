Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after acquiring an additional 446,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,228,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,976,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

