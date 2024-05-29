Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,489,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $265.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

