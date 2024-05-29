Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 24,130 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,431 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Transocean by 1,489.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. Barclays lowered their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

