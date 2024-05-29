Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,950 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of K stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,524,118. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

