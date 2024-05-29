Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 929 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,596,000 after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of USRT stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

