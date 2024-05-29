Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $168.37 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $192.75.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

