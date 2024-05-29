Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.18. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.