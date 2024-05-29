Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 550,140 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EEM opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

