Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,883 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $226.71 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

