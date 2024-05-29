Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,249 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Shell by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Shell by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Shell by 18.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Shell by 104.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

