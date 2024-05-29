Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,837 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.