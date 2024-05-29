Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 9,439 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

