Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avant Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

