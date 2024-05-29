Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after buying an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

EXR opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

