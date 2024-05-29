Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,147,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,633,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 492,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 393,722 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,463,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
