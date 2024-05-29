Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

