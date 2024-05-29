Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,338 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 168,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 62,859 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 168,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

