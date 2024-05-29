Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.41% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $410.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

