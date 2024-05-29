Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in May

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the April 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 407.0 days.

Aedifica NV/SA Stock Performance

Shares of Aedifica NV/SA stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. Aedifica NV/SA has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $68.00.

Get Aedifica NV/SA alerts:

Aedifica NV/SA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of approx. 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.