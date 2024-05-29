Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in May

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the April 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 407.0 days.
Aedifica NV/SA Stock Performance
Shares of Aedifica NV/SA stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. Aedifica NV/SA has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $68.00.
Aedifica NV/SA Company Profile
