Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 2,410.8% from the April 30th total of 69,700 shares. Currently, 39.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

AEMD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.95. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.00.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

