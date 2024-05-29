AGNC Investment Corp. Declares May 24 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a may 24 dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.