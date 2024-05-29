AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNCO opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

