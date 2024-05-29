AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.8% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 8,867,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 11,538,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.