Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 14th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.8 %

AEM stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

