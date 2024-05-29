Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in May

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $26 billion during the quarter.
Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.
