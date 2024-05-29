Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 23,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $26 billion during the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.