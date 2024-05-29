Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LOCO shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $325.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

