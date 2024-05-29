Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,161 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $176,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 82,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,035,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,806,755 shares of company stock worth $694,715,331 over the last ninety days. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

