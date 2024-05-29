Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 14,974 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 119,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $306.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKIN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

