Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 42.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 705,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 209,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Baozun by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,251,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 463,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, China Renaissance lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Baozun stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.48. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.61 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.16%.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

