Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Riskified by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSKD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

