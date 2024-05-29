Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 538,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 68,255 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $124,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498 over the last 90 days. 56.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of RSI opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Rush Street Interactive Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
