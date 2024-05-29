Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 18,716 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,881,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BKD opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.