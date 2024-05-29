Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,729 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 140.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 405,106 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,264,921.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,863,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,556. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

