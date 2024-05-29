Aigen Investment Management LP Has $138,000 Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,907 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,207 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,013,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,749,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,513,000 after buying an additional 1,779,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 696,383 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.3 %

IAMGOLD stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

