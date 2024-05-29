Aigen Investment Management LP Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 104.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.69. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $232.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.01 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. Analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

