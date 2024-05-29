Aigen Investment Management LP Has $99,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,869 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MLCO. Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLCO

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.