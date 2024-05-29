Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $119,000 in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in SFL by 746.4% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 2,191.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 39.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SFL. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

SFL Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SFL opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

About SFL

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.