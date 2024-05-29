Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $151,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLX stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 2.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,400 shares of company stock worth $1,902,501 in the last three months. 6.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

