Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $63,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 188,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 44,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 393,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Conduent Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

