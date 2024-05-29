Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $77,000 in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

