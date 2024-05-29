Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $94,000 in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BrightView by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BrightView by 48.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at BrightView

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Price Performance

NYSE BV opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

