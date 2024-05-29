Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $134,000 Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth $7,869,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Dot by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 209,818 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Green Dot by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

