Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $87,000 Investment in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389,610 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 223,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 110,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Stock Up 1.5 %
CRON stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Bank of America upped their price target on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
