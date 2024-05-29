Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 11,205 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 396,275 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 93,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Up 4.3 %

ATUS opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 243.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.41.

About Altice USA

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

