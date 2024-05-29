Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 12,786 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,554,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $1,249,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,357.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 206,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 1.3 %

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

