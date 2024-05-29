Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 22,651 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,651 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Expensify were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Expensify by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,080 shares in the company, valued at $122,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $151,219.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 831,799 shares of company stock worth $1,258,169 and have sold 812,672 shares worth $1,444,580. Corporate insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Read Our Latest Report on EXFY

About Expensify

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.