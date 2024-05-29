Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $135,000 Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 210,420 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALTO

Alto Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.